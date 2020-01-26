VIDEO: Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used To Be Mine' On THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW!

Sara Bareilles is making her West End debut in London's production of Waitress, leading the show as Jenna for the next six weeks! She gave fans a sneak peek of her performance with an incredible rendition of "She Used To Be Mine" on The Graham Norton Show. Watch the video below!

Bareilles also discussed her upcoming run with Norton - including a tidbit about an incorrect lyric! - and with fellow guests Robert Downey Jr, Emma Thompson, Hugh Laurie and Terry Gilliam.

Bareilles will be joined in the London production by Gavin Creel, who is taking on the role of Dr Pomatter. He previously appeared in the West End as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon, which landed him an Olivier Award.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Waitress features an original score by seven-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

The show is now booking until 28 March 2020. Sara and Gavin will be appearing in Waitress for six weeks only, and tickets are on sale now.

Watch the full Graham Norton episode here, or just watch Sara's performance and interview here

See BroadwayWorld's video of Bareilles and Creel performing together here, and see them discuss the show here!





