VIDEO: Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used To Be Mine' On THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW!
Sara Bareilles is making her West End debut in London's production of Waitress, leading the show as Jenna for the next six weeks! She gave fans a sneak peek of her performance with an incredible rendition of "She Used To Be Mine" on The Graham Norton Show. Watch the video below!
Bareilles also discussed her upcoming run with Norton - including a tidbit about an incorrect lyric! - and with fellow guests Robert Downey Jr, Emma Thompson, Hugh Laurie and Terry Gilliam.
Bareilles will be joined in the London production by Gavin Creel, who is taking on the role of Dr Pomatter. He previously appeared in the West End as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon, which landed him an Olivier Award.
Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.
Waitress features an original score by seven-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro.
The show is now booking until 28 March 2020. Sara and Gavin will be appearing in Waitress for six weeks only, and tickets are on sale now.
Watch the full Graham Norton episode here, or just watch Sara's performance and interview here
See BroadwayWorld's video of Bareilles and Creel performing together here, and see them discuss the show here!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
HAIRSPRAY will launch a new North American tour in Fall 2020. Following the Baltimore launch November 10-15, 2020, HAIRSPRAY will visit more than 60 a... (read more)
Quiz: Which WAITRESS Character Are You?
Isn't it amazing what baking can do?! We're celebrating National Pie Day by heading to Joe's Pie Diner and giving you the chance to see which of Wait... (read more)
Alex Brightman Says June 6 is 'Not the End of BEETLEJUICE'
Alex Brightman revealed that there is still hope that Beetlejuice will relocate, after it departs the Winter Garden Theatre in June.... (read more)
Rialto Chatter: Will the Neil Diamond Musical Hit Broadway in 2021?
The previously announced Neil Diamond musical is inching its way closer to Broadway!... (read more)
BroadwayWorld Launches Its 'Which Broadway Show Are You' Instagram Filter!
We're not a regular theatre site, we're a cool theatre site! Today BroadwayWorld is pleased to announce we've created an Instagram Story filter! Head ... (read more)
BWW TV: Watch HADESTOWN, SIX, JAGGED LITTLE PILL & More Perform At BroadwayCon!
Get ready because BroadwayWorld is giving fans a look inside the BroadwayCon 2020 First Look panel! Be sure to head over to BroadwayWorld's Facebook p... (read more)