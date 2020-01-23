BWW TV: Watch Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Chat About Their Upcoming WAITRESS West End Shows!

You may recognise the latest additions to the West End WAITRESS diner... Sara Bareilles, who's wearing Jenna's apron for the next six weeks, not only wrote the music and lyrics for the show, but has also performed the role on Broadway.

While her co-star Gavin Creel, who's donning Dr Pomatter's white jacket, was last seen in the West End playing Elder Price in The Book of Mormon, a role that landed him an Olivier Award.

We talk to them about entering the West End diner, working with each other and who/what they love like a table. Warning: Their admiration and love for each other is super adorable and total castmate goals.

Watch the full interviews in the video below!

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Waitress features an original score by seven-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

The show is now booking until 28 March 2020. Sara and Gavin will be appearing in Waitress for six weeks only, and tickets are on sale now.

Watch the video below!





