BWW TV: Watch Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Perform Ahead of The West End WAITRESS!

There's two new very exciting faces joining the diner from 27 January! Sara Bareilles, who wrote the music and lyrics for WAITRESS, will be making her West End debut by stepping into Jenna's apron, while Olivier Award winner Gavin Creel will be playing opposite her as Dr. Pomatter. Watch them perform in the video below!

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Waitress celebrated its official West End opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019, and the Tony-nominated musical is now booking until 28 March 2020.

Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by seven-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

Sara and Gavin will be appearing in Waitress for six weeks only, and tickets are on sale now.

Watch the video below!





