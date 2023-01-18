Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch SOME LIKE IT HOT Perform 'You Can't Have Me (If You Don't Have Him)' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Some Like It Hot opened at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) on December 11, 2022.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Last night, J. Harrison Ghee, Christian Borle, and the cast of Some Like It Hot appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform "You Can't Have Me (If You Don't Have Him)."

The performance was introduced by the show's co-writer and resident Late Night comedian Amber Ruffin.

The cast recently performed the song on Good Morning America (watch here). In November, they made their television debut performing the title song on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (watch here).

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Joining Ghee and Borle in the cast are Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie.

The ensemble includes Tia Altinay, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, Gabi Campo, DeMarius R. Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Martin, Abby Matsusaka, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, Julius Williams, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

Watch the new performance here:







