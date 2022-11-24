Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Some Like It Hot is running on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre.

Nov. 24, 2022  
The cast of Some Like It Hot spent their morning on 34th Street as performers at The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! Below, watch as they perform "Some Like It Hot"

Other parade performances included A Beautiful Noise, Funny Girl, and The Lion King. Additionally, Six and Moulin Rouge! performed on the CBS broadcast.

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute. Opening night is scheduled for December 11th.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

