VIDEO: Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee & SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Perform 'You Can't Have Me' on GMA

This morning, J. Harrison Ghee, Christian Borle, and the cast of Some Like It Hot appeared on Good Morning America to perform "You Can't Have Me."
It marked the productions second televised appearance, following their performance of the title song on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (watch here).
This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).
The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute. Opening night is scheduled for December 11th.
Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?
Watch the new performance here:
