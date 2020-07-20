VIDEO: Watch Patti LuPone in CAN CAN in New #EncoresArchives
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Patti LuPone performing 'I Love Paris' in the 2004
Encores! production of Can Can.
Watch the video below!
New York City Center kicked off #EncoresArchives in March, stating: "Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theater fix while our theater is closed," they write on Instagram.
"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theater fix while our theater is closed," they write on Instagram.
#EncoresArchivesa?? Encores! did Can Can mainly because Patti LuPone agreed to star in it, and here she more than justifies the decision, singing one of Cole Porter's greatest love songs written to a city (see "I Happen to Like New York" for another). a?? a?? LuPone was so spectacular that during the final performance she earned an Encores! encore, which she decided to do spontaneously. The ensemble had to rush down from their dressing rooms to get back in place for the final chorus-a chaotic but astonishingly memorable moment. a?? a?? ?: Patti LuPone "I Love Paris"a?? Encores! Can Can 2004
A post shared by New York City Center (@nycitycenter) on Jul 17, 2020 at 3:33pm PDT
Patti Lupone's stage credits include: Company (Olivier Award); Shows for Days; Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle noms.); Gypsy (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC, Drama League awards); Sweeny Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC noms.); Noises Off; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nom., Drama Desk Awards; The Robber Bridegroom (Tony nom.); David Mamet's The Anarchist, The Old Neighborhood, The Woods, Edmond, The Water Engine; The Seven Deadly Sins (NY City Ballet); Candide and Sweeny Todd (NY Philharmonic); Pal Joey, Can-Can (City Center Encores!); Passion (Lincoln Center's American Songbook series).
Opera: The Ghosts of Versailles and The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (L.A. Opera; Grammy Award Winner for recordings of both productions); To Hell and Back (SF Philharmonic Baroque Orchestra); Regina (Kennedy Center).
Film: Cliffs of Freedom (upcoming); The Comedian; Parker; Union Square; City by the Sea; David Mamet's Heist and State and Main; Just Looking; Summer of Sam; Driving Miss Daisy; Witness.
TV includes "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Penny Dreadful" (Critics Choice nom.), "Girls," "American Horror Story: Coven," "30 Rock," "Glee," "Frasier" (Emmy Award nom.), "Life Goes On."
A founding member of the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman's The Acting Company, she is the author of the NY Times bestseller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Rosie O'Donnell Confirms She Will Play Mrs. Brice in FUNNY GIRL Revival
Rosie O'Donnell further confirmed the longstanding rumor that a revival of Funny Girl is coming to Broadway with Rosie in the role of Mrs. Brice, Fann...
Federal Unemployment Supplement Could Be $200-$400 After July 31
Republican lawmakers are considering an additional stimulus package adding $200 to $400 per week to unemployment benefits after July 31. The lower fig...
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty Perform a Mashup of Songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty joined forces for an epic mashup of songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber!...
Bill Timms, Noted Broadway Talent Agent, Has Passed Away at 62
The Broadway community is mourning the loss of a man whose name may have never appeared on a credits page, but whose presence had a pronounced impact ...
R&H Movie Night to Feature CINDERELLA Starring Julie Andrews
R&H Movie Night will continue on Friday, July 24 with a live viewing party of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, the classic 1957 film starring Acade...
GLEE Creators Pen Touching Tribute to Naya Rivera and Reveal Plans For a College Fund For Her Son
Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan have written a touching tribute to Naya Rivera, who passed away at age 33 after boating with h...