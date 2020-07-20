VIDEO: Watch Patti LuPone in CAN CAN in New #EncoresArchives

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Patti LuPone performing 'I Love Paris' in the 2004

Encores! production of Can Can.

Watch the video below!

New York City Center kicked off #EncoresArchives in March, stating: "Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theater fix while our theater is closed," they write on Instagram.

"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theater fix while our theater is closed," they write on Instagram.

Patti Lupone's stage credits include: Company (Olivier Award); Shows for Days; Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle noms.); Gypsy (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC, Drama League awards); Sweeny Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC noms.); Noises Off; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nom., Drama Desk Awards; The Robber Bridegroom (Tony nom.); David Mamet's The Anarchist, The Old Neighborhood, The Woods, Edmond, The Water Engine; The Seven Deadly Sins (NY City Ballet); Candide and Sweeny Todd (NY Philharmonic); Pal Joey, Can-Can (City Center Encores!); Passion (Lincoln Center's American Songbook series).

Opera: The Ghosts of Versailles and The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (L.A. Opera; Grammy Award Winner for recordings of both productions); To Hell and Back (SF Philharmonic Baroque Orchestra); Regina (Kennedy Center).

Film: Cliffs of Freedom (upcoming); The Comedian; Parker; Union Square; City by the Sea; David Mamet's Heist and State and Main; Just Looking; Summer of Sam; Driving Miss Daisy; Witness.

TV includes "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Penny Dreadful" (Critics Choice nom.), "Girls," "American Horror Story: Coven," "30 Rock," "Glee," "Frasier" (Emmy Award nom.), "Life Goes On."

A founding member of the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman's The Acting Company, she is the author of the NY Times bestseller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You