Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch Patti LuPone in CAN CAN in New #EncoresArchives

Article Pixel Jul. 20, 2020  

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Patti LuPone performing 'I Love Paris' in the 2004
Encores! production of Can Can.

Watch the video below!

New York City Center kicked off #EncoresArchives in March, stating: "Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theater fix while our theater is closed," they write on Instagram.

"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theater fix while our theater is closed," they write on Instagram.

#EncoresArchivesa?? Encores! did Can Can mainly because Patti LuPone agreed to star in it, and here she more than justifies the decision, singing one of Cole Porter's greatest love songs written to a city (see "I Happen to Like New York" for another). a?? a?? LuPone was so spectacular that during the final performance she earned an Encores! encore, which she decided to do spontaneously. The ensemble had to rush down from their dressing rooms to get back in place for the final chorus-a chaotic but astonishingly memorable moment. a?? a?? ?: Patti LuPone "I Love Paris"a?? Encores! Can Can 2004

A post shared by New York City Center (@nycitycenter) on Jul 17, 2020 at 3:33pm PDT

Patti Lupone's stage credits include: Company (Olivier Award); Shows for Days; Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle noms.); Gypsy (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC, Drama League awards); Sweeny Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC noms.); Noises Off; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nom., Drama Desk Awards; The Robber Bridegroom (Tony nom.); David Mamet's The Anarchist, The Old Neighborhood, The Woods, Edmond, The Water Engine; The Seven Deadly Sins (NY City Ballet); Candide and Sweeny Todd (NY Philharmonic); Pal Joey, Can-Can (City Center Encores!); Passion (Lincoln Center's American Songbook series).

Opera: The Ghosts of Versailles and The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (L.A. Opera; Grammy Award Winner for recordings of both productions); To Hell and Back (SF Philharmonic Baroque Orchestra); Regina (Kennedy Center).

Film: Cliffs of Freedom (upcoming); The Comedian; Parker; Union Square; City by the Sea; David Mamet's Heist and State and Main; Just Looking; Summer of Sam; Driving Miss Daisy; Witness.

TV includes "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Penny Dreadful" (Critics Choice nom.), "Girls," "American Horror Story: Coven," "30 Rock," "Glee," "Frasier" (Emmy Award nom.), "Life Goes On."

A founding member of the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman's The Acting Company, she is the author of the NY Times bestseller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You