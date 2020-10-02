VIDEO: Watch Michael Ball: Past & Present Tour with The Shows Must Go On- Live at 2pm!

The concert will be available for the following 48 hours.

THE SHOWS MUST GO ON is officially back this week with Michael Ball: PAST & PRESENT TOUR - LIVE as part of new season: 'THE GREATS ON TOUR'. There will be a new show every week including Alfie Boe LIVE - THE BRING HIM HOME TOUR and Jeff Wayne'S MUSICAL VERSION OF THE WAR OF THE WORLDS.

The concert will be available for a limited 48-hour period - no charge or sign-up required.

Michael Ball has enjoyed an immensely successful and varied career over the last 20 years both in the West End and on the concert stage, working with some of the 20th century's most prolific musical theatre composers. This legendary 2009 show celebrates 25 years of Michael's music, filmed at the Royal Albert Hall and featuring performances of songs from musicals Hairspray, Jesus Christ Superstar, Les Misérables, as well as music by the likes of Queen and Supertramp.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You