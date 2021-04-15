VIDEO: Watch Isabelle McCalla and Julie Halston Perform PERIOD PIECE Monologues

More than sixty performers and playwrights from stage and screen are joining together for Period Piece, a special project to destigmatize menstrual cycles. This original work about periods and the people who get them is being streamed for three distinctive performances, premiering Monday, April 12, 2021 at 8 pm ET with performances Monday, April 19 and Monday, April 26. Each performance will offer a completely unique evening, featuring 12 different monologues performed by 12 different actors.

Watch Isabelle McCalla and Julie Halston's monologues below!

Inclusive of diverse menstruation experiences, the cast includes screen favorites Mandy Moore ("This Is Us"), AJ Michalka ("Aly & AJ"), Carmen Carerra ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), Nicole Lynn Evans ("Superstore"), Agneeta Thacker (Netflix's "Dash & Lily"), Sara Chase ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Jordan Peele's Us), Tony Award-winners Beth Leavel (The Prom), Julie White (The Little Dog Laughed), Cady Huffman (The Producers) along with Broadway stars Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Julie Halston (You Can't Take It With You), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Geneva Carr (Hand to God), Jessica Hecht (Fiddler on the Roof), comedian Judy Gold and many more. Contributing playwrights include Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl, OCC Award-winner Theresa Rebeck, Steinberg Playwright Award-winner Ngozi Anyanwu, comedian Quinn Fontaine (performing his own monologue about experiencing a period as a trans-man), Award-winning poet and playwright Kit Yan, Lauren Gunderson (the country's most produced playwright) and many more, writing about everything from First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt's period to the life of a young Nigerian girl, who can't go to school when she's bleeding.