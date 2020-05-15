VIDEO: Watch CATS with Live Commentary from Andrew Lloyd Webber- Live at 2pm!
The Shows Must Go On! YouTube Channel will offer fans two streaming options to view Cats (1998): the regular broadcast (below) and the broadcast with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber providing personal insights and memories of the creation of Cats, which has become a worldwide musical phenomenon. Webber's live commentary will commence today, May 15 beginning at 2:00 PM EST. Fans can submit questions to Webber via Twitter using #ALWCats.
Both streams will be available for free on YouTube for 48 hours, no charge or sign up required, and will once again encourage viewer donations to support The Actors Fund and other international organizations.
The acclaimed 1998 production of Cats which starred Elaine Paige, the original Grizabella reprising her beloved performance, and John Mills as Gus, the theater cat.
The Shows Must Go On! YouTube Channel previous six free broadcasts of Webber's shows Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber: The Royal Albert Hall Celebration, and By Jeeves have all raised vital funds for those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
