VIDEO: Watch BD Wong's SONGS FROM AN UNMADE BED Benefit- Live Now!

Tonight's event will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Tony Award winner BD Wong and videographer Richert Schnorr's imaginative, video-driven interpretation of the theatrical song cycle Songs from an Unmade Bed premieres tonight! The collection of immersive music videos will stream right here at BroadwayWorld at 8pm Eastern as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Special guest hosts for the stream are Awkwafina, John Lithgow, John Cameron Mitchell, Billy Porter and Keala Settle, with featured appearances by Maulik Pancholy (Grand Horizons, TV's "30 Rock") and Bowen Yang (TV's "Saturday Night Live"). The stream also will include Aaron Albano, Mike Bulatao, Grant Chang, Marc delaCruz, Daniel K. Isaac, Kennedy Kanagawa, Darren Lee, Raymond J. Lee, Telly Leung, Jose Llana, Orville Mendoza, Jeffrey Omura, Matt Rogers, James Seol, Hansel Tan and Alex Wong. Renowned cellist Dave Eggar also appears.

Songs from an Unmade Bed explores the inner musings and romantic life of a gay man living in New York City and was created by Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award-winning lyricist and librettist Mark Campbell with 18 composers: Debra Barsha, Mark Bennett, Peter Foley, Jenny Giering, Peter Golub, Jake Heggie, Stephen Hoffman, Lance Horne, Gihieh Lee, Steven Lutvak, Steve Marzullo, Brendan Milburn, Chris Miller, Greg Pliska, Duncan Sheik, Kim D. Sherman, Jeffrey Stock and Joseph Thalken.

The work, which originally premiered at New York Theatre Workshop in 2005, takes on new meaning and provides unique perspectives in the wake of the current coronavirus crisis.

Wong and Schnorr, who married in 2018, created the videos in their New York City apartment as they lived in self-quarantine. Wong stars; Schnorr filmed and edited the videos. The special guests and performers all created their contributions separately from their own homes.

Wong and Schnorr enlisted music director Wayne Barker in San Francisco and recording engineer Jim Morgan in New York to help with the production of the score. Musicians David Michael Garry, Orville Mendoza, Dave Philips, Joshua Samuels and Doug Vannoni all contributed to the score from their respective home studios.

The premiere production of Songs from an Unmade Bed featured Michael Winther in the solo role with direction by David Schweizer and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. The original cast recording is on Ghostlight Records.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has already provided more than $7 million to The Actors Fund since the pandemic started - $6 million from the Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and $1 million as a launch gift for Every Artist Insured. That help is ensuring thousands who typically work in theater and the performing arts receive essential medications, housing, food, utilities and guidance on insurance.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.

