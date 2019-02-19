VIDEO: Watch Ariana Grande Belt Out Broadway with Old 13 Cast Mates

It's been ten years since music superstar Ariana Grande graced a Broadway stage, but she hasn't forgotten her roots! The pop star just reunited with some of her 13 cast mates, including Graham Phillips and Elizabeth Gillies, to sing some Broadway classics.

Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next recently debuted on the Billboard 200 at #1, with over 360,000 albums sold, according to Billboard. This is Grande's fourth number one album--it's her second in six months. Since its February 8th release, it has had the biggest streaming week in the history of pop albums.

Thank U, Next follows Sweetener, My Everything (Sept. 13, 2014) and Yours Truly (Sept. 21, 2013). Grande ties Taylor Swift for the second-most No. 1s among women this decade, trailing Lady Gaga (who has five)

Grande's two latest No. 1s is the fastest accumulation since K-pop group BTS notched its first two No. 1s in a little over three months just last year (Love Yourself: Tear on June 2, 2018 and Love Yourself: Answer on Sept. 8, 2018).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You