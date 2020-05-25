Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch An Elphaba Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with past Elphabas Eden Espinosa, Brandi Massey, Julia Murney and Jessica Vosk.
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero Has Taken a 'Step Forward' in Health Battle
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Ryan Murphy Imagines a 'Do-Over' of GLEE, Starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein
It's been over ten years since Glee premiered on Fox, and creator Ryan Murphy has some new ideas for how the show might be different if it came about ... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Final 11 Dorothys From OVER THE RAINBOW Reunite for Special Performance
It has been ten years since Andrew Lloyd Webber crowned the winner of hit series Over the Rainbow, completing his search for a new Dorothy to star in ... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group Outlines Potential Guidelines to Be Put in Place When West End Reopens
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group is discussing guidelines that will need to be in place in order to safely reopen productions on the West End... (read more)
BANDSTAND to Stream on Broadway On Demand This Monday, With Pre-Show Event Hosted by Corey Cott
Broadway On Demand will celebrate Memorial Day this year with a very special streaming presentation of Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor's Bandstand... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE Starring Carrie Underwood, Audra McDonald & More - Today At 2 PM!
Today, tune in at 2pm EST for the first stream of Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless musical classic The Sound of Music, premiering on The Shows Must ... (read more)
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Ryan Murphy Imagines a 'Do-Over' of GLEE, Starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein
It's been over ten years since Glee premiered on Fox, and creator Ryan Murphy has some new ideas for how the show might be different if it came about ... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Final 11 Dorothys From OVER THE RAINBOW Reunite for Special Performance
It has been ten years since Andrew Lloyd Webber crowned the winner of hit series Over the Rainbow, completing his search for a new Dorothy to star in ... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group Outlines Potential Guidelines to Be Put in Place When West End Reopens
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group is discussing guidelines that will need to be in place in order to safely reopen productions on the West End... (read more)
BANDSTAND to Stream on Broadway On Demand This Monday, With Pre-Show Event Hosted by Corey Cott
Broadway On Demand will celebrate Memorial Day this year with a very special streaming presentation of Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor's Bandstand... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE Starring Carrie Underwood, Audra McDonald & More - Today At 2 PM!
Today, tune in at 2pm EST for the first stream of Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless musical classic The Sound of Music, premiering on The Shows Must ... (read more)