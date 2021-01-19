VIDEO: Watch 30 Broadway Stars Make Music with Muppets!
It's time to play the music with Broadway's best!
Since Jim Henson first burst onto the scene over six decades ago, Muppets have taken center stage in pop culture, appearing on film, television, and beyond. From the kid-centric Sesame Street to the universally loved The Muppets Show, the furry (and felty) creatures have often used music to entertain the masses, and many times, called upon the stars of Broadway to help!
Earlier today it was announced that the show "The Muppet Show," will begin streaming Friday, February 19 exclusively on Disney+. In addition to the first three seasons, fans will be able to enjoy seasons 4 and 5, which have never previously been released on home entertainment.
To celebrate, we've rounded up 30 of our favorite Broadway appearances with the Muppets, from their early days in the 70s to just months ago! Which Broadway appearance is your favorite?
Ben Platt sings "C is for Cookie" with Cookie Monster on The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo:
Chris Jackson celebrates Presidents' Day with Elmo and duets to "The Story of Tonight":
Lin-Manuel Miranda sings "Habitat Song" for Big Bird:
Liza Minnelli guests stars on The Muppet Show and sings "A Quite Thing," "Everything's Coming Up Roses" and "Copacabana":
Lesley Ann Warren sings "Last Dance" on The Muppets Show:
Joel Grey sings "Razzle Dazzle" and "Wilkommen" with the Muppets:
Pearl Bailey sings "Everything's Coming Up Roses" on The Muppets Show:
Linda Lavin performs "Beyond the Blue Horizon":
Bernadette Peters stops by to sing "Just One Person" and "Take a Little One Step":
Ethel Merman belts out a Broadway medley and sings "Tomorrow" on Sesame Street:
Harvey Fierstein sings "Noses Turn" parody:
Kristin Chenoweth appears as Ms. Noodle on Sesame Street:
Jesse Tyler Ferguson teaches Cookie Monster about the word 'Fragile':
Sandy Duncan sings "Try to Remember" with Kermit:
Leslie Uggams sings "Hey There Good Times":
Josh Gad learns about the word 'Texture' with Abby:
Idina Menzel & Taye Diggs learn about allergies:
Glenda Jackson sings with pirates:
Carol Channing sings about a snake named Sammy:
Hugh Jackman learns how to concentrate:
Lena Horne is joined by Muppets to "Sing a Song":
Zachary Levi teaches Elmo about applause:
Rosie O'Donnell proves to Oscar the Grouch that she can read:
Gene Kelly sings "You Wonderful You" with Miss Piggy:
Danny Kaye dances "Cheek to Cheek" with Miss Piggy:
Julie Andrews sings "The Lonely Goatherd," and "Afraid":
Rita Moreno catches a "Fever" with Animal:
Sutton Foster is a "Lever Lover" on Sesame Street:
Ben Vereen is "Mr. Cellophane":
And more Muppets!
