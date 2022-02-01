VIDEO: WEST SIDE STORY Cast Sings 'America' in Scoring Session Featurette

Click Here for More Articles on West Side Story Film

A new West Side Story featurette has revealed a look inside a scoring session for the film, featuring Ariana DeBose singing "America."

Watch the new featurette, which also features appearances from Rita Moreno, Steven Spielberg, Rachel Zegler, David Alvarez, and more, below!

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Rachel Zegler (María); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works). Moreno - one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody Awards - also serves as one of the film's executive producers.

