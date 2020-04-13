VIDEO: Tony Yazbeck Keeps His Tap Dancing Skills Sharp While at Home

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

NY1 has shared a video of Tony Yazbeck tap-dancing while at home in quarantine.

Check out the video below!

Tony Yazbeck's credits include: Broadway: Flying Over Sunset, On The Town (Gabey), Chicago (Billy Flynn), Irving Berlin's White Christmas (Phil Davis), Gypsy w/ Patti LuPone (Tulsa, Outer Critics Circle nom.), A Chorus Line (Al), Oklahoma!, Never Gonna Dance, Gypsy w/ Tyne Daly. Off-Broadway: Fanny Hill (at the York). For City Center Encores!: Little Me, On the Town, Gypsy, The Apple Tree, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, Pardon My English. Regional: Alliance, Barrington, Williamstown, Hartford Stage, Goodman, St. Louis MUNY, Goodspeed (Connecticut Critics Circle Award), Signature (Helen Hayes Award), Trinity Rep., Paper Mill, Old Globe. Starred in Kiss Me Kate at the Royal Albert Hall in London. TV/Film: NBC's "Smash," the feature documentary Every Little Step. Tony also stars in his own song and dance show, The Floor Above Me.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You