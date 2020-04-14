Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Todd Buonopane Sings GREASE, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, and More From His Bathtub
Broadway actor Todd Buonopane has been passing the time in quarantine singing some of his favorite show tunes from his bathtub! Check out Todd below taking on tunes from Cabaret, The Drowsy Chaperone and more!
Todd was most recently seen in the national tour of The Play That Goes Wrong performing the role of Dennis. Additional Broadway credits include Cinderella, Chicago, Grease and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Update: Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Benefit Stream Canceled After Union Dispute
According to the New York Times, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' which was to be streamed to raise mon... (read more)
Just In: Musicians Union Reverses Decision Waiving Disney on Broadway Concert Payments
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)
Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union
The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the membe... (read more)
BC/EFA to Stream Disney on Broadway Concert April 17; Musicians Union Grants Waiver
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will be rescheduled for Friday, Apr... (read more)
WATCH: SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit Featuring Ben Platt, Idina Menzel and More!
Watch 'Saturday Night Seder' a virtual Passover Seder to benefit COVID-19 first responders!... (read more)
VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)
According to the New York Times, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' which was to be streamed to raise mon... (read more)
Just In: Musicians Union Reverses Decision Waiving Disney on Broadway Concert Payments
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)
Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union
The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the membe... (read more)
BC/EFA to Stream Disney on Broadway Concert April 17; Musicians Union Grants Waiver
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will be rescheduled for Friday, Apr... (read more)
WATCH: SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit Featuring Ben Platt, Idina Menzel and More!
Watch 'Saturday Night Seder' a virtual Passover Seder to benefit COVID-19 first responders!... (read more)
VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)