VIDEO: Todd Buonopane Sings GREASE, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, and More From His Bathtub

Broadway actor Todd Buonopane has been passing the time in quarantine singing some of his favorite show tunes from his bathtub! Check out Todd below taking on tunes from Cabaret, The Drowsy Chaperone and more!

Todd was most recently seen in the national tour of The Play That Goes Wrong performing the role of Dennis. Additional Broadway credits include Cinderella, Chicago, Grease and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.





