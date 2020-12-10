VIDEO: The Fates of HADESTOWN Celebrate Hanukkah with A New Song!

Hadestown's iconic trio, The Fates, Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad, are celebrating the "8 Days (Of Hanukkah)" with a new song! See them in action in the new music video for the song here:

"Day 1: Time to light a candle!" In honor of Hanukkah having begun tonight, we present to you "8 Days (of Hanukkah)" from #IfTheFatesAllow, starring @JewelleBlackman, @YvetteNacer, and @kaytrinidad1! Chag sameach! pic.twitter.com/K1EGIMhKA7 - Hadestown (@hadestown) December 11, 2020

The Hadestown holiday album If The Fates Allow is available now via iTunes, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, digitally, or at www.broadwayrecords.com.

If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album offers both solace and celebration as we head into a winter season like no other. Starring Blackman, Gonzalez-Nacer, and Trinidad as The Fates, the album also features guest appearances by the entire cast of the Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning musical singing beloved holiday classics, songs composed by Gonzalez-Nacer, Hadestown's Tony Award-winning songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, and Robinson, as well as gems waiting to be rediscovered, all in a sound steeped in blues, folk, ragtime, and jazz that has made Mitchell's groundbreaking musical a phenomenon.

This album is sure to lift your spirits and keep you livin' it up this holiday season.