VIDEO: The Cast of WICKED Performs 'What Is This Feeling?' on THE TODAY SHOW

The company of Wicked performed on The Today Show this morning! Led by standbys Jennifer DiNoia and Brittney Johnson, the plaza was treated to a performance of 'What Is This Feeling?' from the show!

Wicked returns to Broadway tonight, September 14, at the Gershwin Theatre.

Watch the performance below!

Jennifer DiNoia has played the role of Elphaba in four countries and seven companies of Wicked (Broadway, Chicago, both North American National Tours, London, Korea, and Australia). She was also a part of the original company of We Will Rock You in Las Vegas (Scaramouche u/s) and the first National Tour of Mamma Mia! (Ali u/s). Jennifer's voice can be heard on Wise Mom's ESL book series and the Killer Queen Album (Hollywood Records).

Brittney Johnson made history in 2019 as the first actress of color to play the role of Glinda in an English-language production of the show. Her other Broadway credits include Sunset Boulevard, Les Miserables, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Motown.

The Broadway company will include Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible (Kathy Fitzgerald will play the role from 9/14 through 9/26), Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond. The standbys are Jennifer DiNoia (Elphaba) and Brittney Johnson (Glinda).

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."