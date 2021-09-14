VIDEO: Jennifer DiNoia and Sam Gravitte Perform 'As Long As You're Mine' from WICKED on THE TODAY SHOW

Wicked took over the Today Show plaza this morning to celebrate their return to Broadway! Elphaba standby Jennifer DiNoia and Fiyero himself, Sam Gravitte, stopped by to perform 'As Long As You're Mine.'

The company also performed 'What Is This Feeling?' this morning and DiNoia, alongside Glinda standby Brittney Johnson, performed 'For Good.'

Wicked returns to the Gershwin Theatre tonight, September 14.

Watch Elphaba and Fiyero sing out the iconic romantic ballad 'As Long As You're Mine' below!

Jennifer DiNoia has played the role of Elphaba in four countries and seven companies of Wicked (Broadway, Chicago, both North American National Tours, London, Korea, and Australia). She was also a part of the original company of We Will Rock You in Las Vegas (Scaramouche u/s) and the first National Tour of Mamma Mia! (Ali u/s). Jennifer's voice can be heard on Wise Mom's ESL book series and the Killer Queen Album (Hollywood Records).

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

The Broadway company will include Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible (Kathy Fitzgerald will play the role from 9/14 through 9/26), Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond. The standbys are Jennifer DiNoia (Elphaba) and Brittney Johnson (Glinda).