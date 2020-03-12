VIDEO: The Cast of COME FROM AWAY Performs 'Me and The Sky' in Times Square

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The Cast of Come From Away stopped by GMA3: Strahan Sara and Keke on Thursday, March 12 to perform 'Me and The Sky' in Times Square.

Watch the number below!

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this is the stunning production from Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley (Memphis) that the Los Angeles Times calls "an affecting and stirring new musical."

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.





