VIDEO: Start Your Morning with Taye Diggs' Broadway Choreography!
"We miss you, Broadway!"
Miss Broadway? So does Taye Diggs! The Broadway veteran shared his energizing Broadway routine this morning on Twitter.
"What am I doing right now? I'll tell ya-- It's a box step! And what does a box step remind you of? I'll tell ya-- it's Broadway!" shared Diggs.
Watch the dance below!
Broadway!!!!!@BroadwayWorld @theatermania pic.twitter.com/W4eD1s0yZj- Taye Diggs (@TayeDiggs) September 2, 2020
In 2015, Taye Diggs returned to Broadway in title role of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. The appearance marked his first New York stage role since the 2005 revival of A Soldier's Play. He made his Broadway debut in 1994 in the Tony Award-winning revival of Carousel. Soon after, he landed the role of Benny in in the landmark musicalRent, a role he recreated in the 2005 film version. Diggs other New York stage credits include Chicago, Wicked, and Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party. His many film and television credits include Steven Bochco's crime drama "Murder in the First," How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Go, Chicago,The Best Man, its follow up The Best Man Holiday, and six seasons on ABC's hit drama "Private Practice."
