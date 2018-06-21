VIDEO: Shoshana Bean Pays Touching 'For Good' Tribute to Winnie Holzman

For its 22nd consecutive year, the west coast Actors Fund celebrated the Tony Awards with their Annual Viewing Party at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA. This year's gala honored Tony-nominated book writer ("Wicked") and Emmy-nominated writer and producer ("My So Called Life") Winnie Holzman with the Julie Harris Award for Artistic Achievement. Watch below as Wicked alum Shoshana Bean celebrates Holzman with a beautiful rendition of 'For Good'.

Winnie Holzman is the co-writer (with songwriter Stephen Schwartz) of the hit Broadway musical "Wicked." She got her start writing for Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick's acclaimed television series "thirtysomething." With their guidance, she created the series "My So-Called Life" starring Claire Danes. She also worked on Herskovitz and Zwick's series "Once and Again," and with her daughter, Savannah Dooley, on the ABC Family Series "Huge." Most recently she collaborated with Cameron Crowe on the Showtime series "Roadies." She is currently writing the screenplay for the film version of "Wicked."

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

