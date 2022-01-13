VIDEO: See the First Promo for Ariana DeBose on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Saturday Night Live has announced that Ariana DeBose will serve as the host of the January 15 episode. DeBose will be joined by Bleachers as a musical guest.

The announcement follows an exciting month for DeBose, who has recently received rave reviews for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's film adaption of West Side Story, earning a Golden Globe award and a Critics Choice Award nomination.

Ariana DeBose was recently seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon!

She received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On.

DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks.