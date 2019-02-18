VIDEO: See The Original Islanders At COME FROM AWAY's London Opening

Tonight saw the London opening of acclaimed musical Come From Away at The Phoenix Theatre in the West End. See video below of the original Islanders joining the cast and creators at curtain call!

The show tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. It has a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and is directed by Christopher Ashley.

The UK cast features Jenna Boyd, Nathanael Campbell, Clive Carter, Mary Doherty, Robert Hands, Helen Hobson, Jonathan Andrew Hume, Harry Morrison, Emma Salvo, David Shannon, Cat Simmons and Rachel Tucker.

Watch the videos below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You