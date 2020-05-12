VIDEO: Patrick Stewart MACBETH Streaming Now from PBS GREAT PERFORMANCES
PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER and Great Performances series, for a limited time.
Beginning today the acclaimed Rupert Goold production of Shakespeare's Macbeth starring Sir Patrick Stewart and Kate Fleetwood.
Following a London West End run in December 2007, a sold-out limited engagement at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in March 2008, and a subsequent eight-week run on Broadway, the production was filmed for television at the end of 2009.
Selections currently available include Harold Prince: The Director's Life (documentary), THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE! (musical), Sutton Foster in Concert, Cynthia Erivo in Concert, Present Laughter (play), Red (play), and Much Ado About Nothing (play).
View the Great Performances episodes here and the LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER episodes here!
