VIDEO: On This Day, November 14- CHICAGO Returns to Broadway
On this day in 1996, the long-running Broadway revival of Kander and Ebb's Chicago celebrated its opening night!
On this day in 1996, Broadway welcomed a razzle dazzle Broadway revival of Chicago!
With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kanderand lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 TONY AWARD Sincluding Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.
Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winnerKen Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.
Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.
