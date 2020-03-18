VIDEO: On This Day, March 18- ONCE Opens On Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2012, the musical adaptation of the Oscar-winning love story, Once, opened on Broadway!

Featuring an impressive ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments onstage, Once tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who's about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. As the chemistry between them grows, his music soars to powerful new heights... but their unlikely connection turns out to be deeper and more complex than your everyday romance.

ONCE featured a book by award-winning Irish playwright & screenwriter, Enda Walsh(Penelope, Hunger, The New Electric Ballroom), the Academy Award-winning music and lyrics of Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, direction by the acclaimed John Tiffany (Black Watch), movement by Steven Hoggett (Black Watch, American Idiot) and music supervision and orchestrations by Martin Lowe (Mamma Mia!).

ONCE won eight Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production was also named Best Musical by the New York Drama Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critic Circle and Lucille Lortel Awards. ONCE is the winner of the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.





