VIDEO: On This Day, January 23- LITTLE WOMEN Opens On Broadway

On this day in 2005, Sutton Foster returned to Broadway in the musical adaptation of the classic novel Little Women.

Jan. 23, 2021  

On this day in 2005, a musical adaptation of the classic novel Little Women landed on Broadway, starring Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster as the fearless authoress, Jo March and Maureen McGovern as 'Marmee'.

This musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's enduring novel is about a stalwart heroine, determined to rise. Jo March struggles to find her way as a successful, independent writer, as her melodramatic stories are not selling. Seeking a new subject, she reflects on her life and family, and growing up during the Civil War.

The show featured a score by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and book by Allan Knee. The Broadway production of Little Women ran for 137 performances at the Virginia Theatre (now the August Wilson) and earned a Tony nomination for Best Performance By A Leading Actress In A Musical for Sutton Foster.

