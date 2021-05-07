Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage
VIDEO: Next on Stage College Winner Tommy Kaiser Debuts His Music Video for 'September of '92'

Tommy won season 2 of Next on Stage in the fall of 2020.

May. 7, 2021  

Tommy Kaiser, the college winner of season 2 of our Next on Stage competition, has released his cover of 'September of '92' by Jonathan Reid Gealt with Broadway Records!

The proceeds for Tommy's single go towards The Actor's Fund.

Watch the video below!

Music and lyrics for 'September of '92' were written by Jonathan Reid Gealt. The track's arrangement is by Wes Bourland, engineered by Yasuhiko Fukuoka, and produced by Robbie Rozelle and Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

Purchase the track from Broadway Records HERE
Listen to the track on Spotify HERE
Listen to the track on Apple Music/iTunes HERE
Listen to the track on Amazon HERE

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

