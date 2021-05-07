VIDEO: Next on Stage College Winner Tommy Kaiser Debuts His Music Video for 'September of '92'

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

Tommy Kaiser, the college winner of season 2 of our Next on Stage competition, has released his cover of 'September of '92' by Jonathan Reid Gealt with Broadway Records!

The proceeds for Tommy's single go towards The Actor's Fund.

Watch the video below!

Music and lyrics for 'September of '92' were written by Jonathan Reid Gealt. The track's arrangement is by Wes Bourland, engineered by Yasuhiko Fukuoka, and produced by Robbie Rozelle and Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

Purchase the track from Broadway Records HERE

Listen to the track on Spotify HERE

Listen to the track on Apple Music/iTunes HERE

Listen to the track on Amazon HERE

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.