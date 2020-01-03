VIDEO: Meet THE LION KING Tour's Nala, Kayla Cyphers
We're heading to the Pridelands to get to know Kayla Cyphers, who is currently playing Nala in the North American tour of the legendary smash-hit musical The Lion King. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Disney classic with the video below!
In the past year alone, The Lion King hit several historic milestones. In May the entertainment blockbuster reached over 100 million guests worldwide, in June the Broadway production hit 9,000 performances, and this past October the London production celebrated its 20th anniversary in the West End. This summer several of the show's creators including Elton John, Lebo M, and Hans Zimmer - collaborated on the 2019 version of the film, executive produced by Julie Taymor and Thomas Schumacher, which has gone onto extraordinary worldwide success.
After 22 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by more than 100 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with three productions worldwide running 15 or more years and three others running 20 or more years. Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway; London's West End; Hamburg; Tokyo; Madrid; on tour across North America, Japan, and the U.K. & Ireland, with a separate production touring internationally, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 20 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.
