VIDEO: Matt Lucas and Michael Ball Duet on 'Thank You Baked Potato'

Actor Matt Lucas has launched a new version of the comedy song 'Thank you Baked Potato' in honor of the NHS.

"Wash your hands, stay indoors, thank you baked potato. Only go to grocery stores, thank you baked potato," the lyrics say.

All proceeds raised from sales of the track will go to FeedNHS, an initiative set up to raise £1million to provide 6,000 meals per day to critical care staff in London hospitals.

In honor of Les Miserables - The Staged Concert being released digitally, Lucas duetted on the song with co-star Michael Ball.

Watch their duet below!

To celebrate the release of #LesMizConcert tomorrow here's my duet with @mrmichaelball. £5 from each download of the concert goes to charity - https://t.co/dd5hSsj4XU - and of course you can download #ThankYouBakedPotato for #FeedNHS here https://t.co/yZo3HSuiIs pic.twitter.com/OosjRRO2P9 - realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) April 19, 2020

Download Thank You Baked Potato here.

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Les Misérables - The Staged Concert will be available for digital download in the UK and Australia to raise much needed funds for performers, musicians and the NHS. For every digital download, available from Monday 20 April 2020 RRP £9.99, The Mackintosh Foundation will separately donate £5.00 to be shared amongst the charity Acting for Others, the Musicians Union Coronavirus Hardship Fund and Captain Tom Moore's Walk for the NHS fund. In addition, Mackintosh has launched the fundraising today by donating £100,000 from his Foundation. Anyone who purchases the download will also have the opportunity to donate. Learn more and pre-order the concert at www.lesmis.com/concert.





