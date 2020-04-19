VIDEO: Matt Lucas and Michael Ball Duet on 'Thank You Baked Potato'
Actor Matt Lucas has launched a new version of the comedy song 'Thank you Baked Potato' in honor of the NHS.
"Wash your hands, stay indoors, thank you baked potato. Only go to grocery stores, thank you baked potato," the lyrics say.
All proceeds raised from sales of the track will go to FeedNHS, an initiative set up to raise £1million to provide 6,000 meals per day to critical care staff in London hospitals.
In honor of Les Miserables - The Staged Concert being released digitally, Lucas duetted on the song with co-star Michael Ball.
Watch their duet below!
To celebrate the release of #LesMizConcert tomorrow here's my duet with @mrmichaelball. £5 from each download of the concert goes to charity - https://t.co/dd5hSsj4XU - and of course you can download #ThankYouBakedPotato for #FeedNHS here https://t.co/yZo3HSuiIs pic.twitter.com/OosjRRO2P9- realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) April 19, 2020
Download Thank You Baked Potato here.
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Les Misérables - The Staged Concert will be available for digital download in the UK and Australia to raise much needed funds for performers, musicians and the NHS. For every digital download, available from Monday 20 April 2020 RRP £9.99, The Mackintosh Foundation will separately donate £5.00 to be shared amongst the charity Acting for Others, the Musicians Union Coronavirus Hardship Fund and Captain Tom Moore's Walk for the NHS fund. In addition, Mackintosh has launched the fundraising today by donating £100,000 from his Foundation. Anyone who purchases the download will also have the opportunity to donate. Learn more and pre-order the concert at www.lesmis.com/concert.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda shared an update on Instagram about Nick, who is now on day 18 of being sedated. Nick has had issues in his right leg with clotting, and gettin... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full DISNEY ON BROADWAY Benefit Concert
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will air tonight, April 17, 2020, a... (read more)
All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Releases Concept Album, Starring Morgan James, Shoshana Bean, Cynthia Erivo, and More!
In January of 2017, a powerful group of female performers came together for a sold-out concert of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Supe... (read more)
BROADWAY ON DEMAND Streaming Platform to Launch In May
Broadway On Demand, the all new membership-based streaming service that offers an extensive and wide-ranging library of video on demand content, exclu... (read more)
When Could Broadway Re-Open? 'We're Probably Looking at September or Later'
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown last week (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a statement... (read more)
VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Joins Her Grandson For a TikTok Dance Over FaceTime
Dame Judi Dench has taken up a new hobby while in quarantine - TikTok!... (read more)