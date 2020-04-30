VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE's Robyn Hurder Performs A CHORUS LINE for International Dance Day
Check out Moulin Rouge! The Musical star Robyn Hurder as she returns to her A Chorus Line roots for International Dance Day.
Check out Robyn here recreating the iconic choreography for "The Music and the Mirror" here:
I haven't touched this dance since November of 2018. BUT...because it's "International Dance Day" I decided to drink half a box of wine and try to do this....in sections. Remember, Cassie's have a special training camp for a week alone with Baayork to gain stamina to get through this beast. SO....here's the Mirror's view of Cassie....and "Larry's" view for the pirouettes at the end. For those who don't know, it's part of "Larry's" track to be in SR wing 1, in line with "the line" and hold a white towel over a small flashlight for the Cassie to spot as the stage is completely red and she is about to have a physical, mental, and emotional breakdown. I had the privilege of staring at @brandonleff for a year on the national tour in 2008/9 and @rysteele for @nycitycenter in 2018. Side note/fun fact ...my @alvesface was Mike on the tour and he sat in SR wing 1 every single night for a year and watched me do this. I wouldn't have survived without him. ANYWAY. Today....I didn't think about it beforehand....I just put on the music (in sections) and did it. These are all "one and done" takes. First try's. I'm a mess at moments, I completely forget sections (the ones that aren't my favorite)....but this dance is the definition of a dancer. You really just need a mirror and some music and a shit ton of wine to let that dance devil out and not give one F. I got my triples though! Baayork would be proud. Also, this dance is done usually in a custom made two inch character....not a 3 inch LaDuca boot. That was an added challenge. (Another side note....in training....once you hit the final pose, Ms. B counts to 16. You have to hold it for at least 16 counts...or when you hear the applause begin to lower). . Sending love to all the dancers out there today who are still dancing in whatever space they are given. A dancer (always) dances. . . . #internationaldanceday #dance #dancer #broadway #achorusline #ACL #michaelbennett #cassie #wine #mother #quarantine
A post shared by Robyn Hurder (@robynhurder) on Apr 29, 2020 at 2:36pm PDT
