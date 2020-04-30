VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE's Robyn Hurder Performs A CHORUS LINE for International Dance Day

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Check out Moulin Rouge! The Musical star Robyn Hurder as she returns to her A Chorus Line roots for International Dance Day.

Check out Robyn here recreating the iconic choreography for "The Music and the Mirror" here:

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.





