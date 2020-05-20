Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Linda Lavin Premieres Episode 5 of YVETTE SLOSCH, AGENT
Linda Lavin recently debuted a short video featuring a new character 'Yvette Slosch', created by Jazz violinist and collaborator Aaron Weinstein!
She has just released the fifth episode featuring her new character!
Check out the video below!
