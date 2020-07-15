VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Original Cast of HAMILTON Reflect on the Show's Legacy

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton on Disney+

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Philippa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Thomas Kail reflect on their Hamilton memories and the legacy of the history-making show. Check out the video below!

Hamilton is streaming now on Disney+. The show was filmed live on stage with the original cast at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016.

The original Broadway cast appearing in the film include Tony Award winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, and Ephraim Sykes.

