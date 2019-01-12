VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Waves a Puerto Rican Flag at Opening Night of HAMILTON

Last night, Hamilton officially opened in Puerto Rico, with Lin-Manuel Miranda reprising his role as the titular character.

Miranda gave a heartfelt curtain call, where he was seen giving his father a kiss before waving a Puerto Rican flag around the stage.

Watch the video below!

Hamilton comes to Luis A. Ferré Performing Arts Center (Bellas Artes) January 11-27, 2019, starring Miranda reprising his role as the titular character.

Miranda, Seller, and the Miranda Family announced the HAMILTON engagement in Puerto Rico will raise significant funds for the Flamboyan Arts Fund, created in collaboration with Flamboyan Foundation and dedicated to supporting institutions and arts groups as well as musicians, galleries, and other cultural spaces and workers, to ensure that the rebuilding of Puerto Rico includes the nurturing of the island's vibrant arts and culture. In addition to a select number of premium tickets sold via Flamboyan Arts Fund to raise money for the fund, all corporate sponsorships of HAMILTON Puerto Rico will benefit the Arts Fund.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

