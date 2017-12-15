VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops Unreleased HAMILTON Song 'Ben Franklin's Song' ft. The Decemberists

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Lin-Manuel Miranda announced on Twitter that he will be dropping new Hamilton music every month until December 2018. Miranda explained that this is in place of a volume two of The Hamilton Mixtape, which was released last year and features a collection of remixes, covers, and tracks inspired by the multi-Tony Award winning Broadway musical.

Miranda is calling this new release of content #HAMILDROPS, and the first track 'Ben Franklin's Song,' a song that never made it to Hamilton, was released today. Miranda wrote the lyrics when he was writing Hamilton, but never set them to music. He recently sent them off to the band The Decemberists, who supplied the music for the track.

Check out the track below!

A new website also went live, hamildrops.com, which will have all of the new tracks in one place.

