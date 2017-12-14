Hamilton
Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops New HAMILTON Song and Will Release New Content Every Month

Dec. 14, 2017  

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter today to announce that he will be dropping new Hamilton music every month until December 2018. Miranda explained that this is in place of a volume two of The Hamilton Mixtape, which was released last year and features a collection of remixes, covers, and tracks inspired by the multi-Tony Award winning Broadway musical.

Miranda is calling this new release of content #HAMILDROPS, and he began today by announcing that 'Ben Franklin's Song,' a song that never made it to Hamilton, will be released this Friday, December 15, at midnight. Miranda wrote the lyrics when he was writing Hamilton, but never set them to music. He recently sent them off to the band The Decemberists, who supplied the music for the track.

