VIDEO: Larry David Films Social Distancing PSA for 'Idiots'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Comedy legend and Broadway playwright, Larry David, has partnered with the office of the Governor of California to address "idiots" not embracing the practice of social distancing.

The writer and actor urges California citizens to stay home to help ensure the continued safety of members of their community from the virus pandemic.

Check out his address here!

"You're hurting old people like me. Well, not me... I'll never see you."



Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

Listen to Larry.#StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/C5cKOaAufE - Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2020

Larry David made his Broadway debut in 2015, writing and starring in the comedy Fish in the Dark. He is the co-creator of the series Seinfeld and creator of Curb Your Enthusiasm.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You