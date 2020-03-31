VIDEO: Larry David Films Social Distancing PSA for 'Idiots'
Comedy legend and Broadway playwright, Larry David, has partnered with the office of the Governor of California to address "idiots" not embracing the practice of social distancing.
The writer and actor urges California citizens to stay home to help ensure the continued safety of members of their community from the virus pandemic.
Check out his address here!
"You're hurting old people like me. Well, not me... I'll never see you."- Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2020
Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!
He does not do these things.
Listen to Larry.#StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/C5cKOaAufE
Larry David made his Broadway debut in 2015, writing and starring in the comedy Fish in the Dark. He is the co-creator of the series Seinfeld and creator of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today we've got Lin-Manuel Miranda singing from HAMILTON!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt and the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'You Will Be Found' on James Corden's HOMEFEST
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the... (read more)
Actor David Schramm Has Passed Away At Age 73
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that David Schramm has passed away. Schramm was a founding member of The Acting Company. The company's Margot Harl... (read more)
PBS Streams Shows From Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances Series For Free
PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances series, for a limited time.... (read more)
Update: Adam Schlesinger is in a Medically Induced Coma After Contracting COVID-19
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, reports have been circulating that Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger is in a medicall... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Rounds Up His Favorite 'Any Dream Will Do' Covers
Andrew Lloyd Webber called on fans to submit videos of themselves singing Any Dream Will Do, for a chance to win a pair of tickets to his production o... (read more)