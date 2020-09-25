VIDEO: LaChanze Sings WICKED-Inspired Song 'Better Alone' As Part of Flying Free

WICKED is spotlighting original songs inspired by the characters, events, and themes of the show.

For over 16 years, WICKED's timeless story and stirring music has moved millions of people. In partnership with ASCAP (The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers), WICKED invited artists to revisit the Land of Oz and write an original song inspired by the characters, events, and themes of the show. After working alongside composer Stephen Schwartz, their songs were professionally orchestrated, engineered, and imagined into three never-before-seen music videos.

Below, check out the latest new music video of the series - Flying Free: Wicked-Inspired Songs, featuring Tony Award-winner LaChanze singing 'Better Alone' an original song by Briana Dent and Bianca Marcelino.

"To all of the 13 and 14 year-old girls who are writing music: take yourself seriously, and other people will do the same." Listen to Briana & Bianca's "Better Alone," filmed and performed last year by Tony Award® winner @lachanze. #Wicked pic.twitter.com/81vF38ZDfE - Wicked the Musical (@WICKED_Musical) September 25, 2020

Hear Bianca and Briana's story and check out their visit to the Gershwin Theater here:

Tomorrow, in partnership with @abroaderWay, we're thrillified to release our third and final Flying Free music video from our youngest songwriters yet. Hear Briana & Bianca reflect on #WICKED's persevering story of friendship. pic.twitter.com/JXf0PSVAU7 - Wicked the Musical (@WICKED_Musical) September 23, 2020

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You