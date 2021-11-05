VIDEO: Krysta Rodriguez Sings and Signs from SPRING AWAKENING In Rehearsal for The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky and Krysta Rodriguez, the next guest on The Seth Concert Series, are sharing a look into rehearsal as Krysta sings and signs 'Blue Wind' from Spring Awakening! Watch it below!

The Seth Concert Series with special guest Krysta Rodriguez will stream on BroadwayWorld Events on November 7 at 8pm ET.

Krysta Rodriguez stars as the iconic Liza Minnelli in the Netflix limited series Halston from Ryan Murphy following her role opposite Matthew Broderick in the Netflix series Daybreak.

A Broadway veteran, Rodriguez was last seen as Ilse in the critically acclaimed Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening and prior to that headlined in First Date opposite Zachary Levi. Her extensive Broadway credits include Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family opposite Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth, In the Heights, Spring Awakening, A Chorus Line (Revival) and Good Vibrations. Off Broadway, Krysta received an Outer Critics Circle honor for her performance in Seared for MCC Theater and Theresa Rebeck's What We're Up Against for WP Theater.

Other memorable turns include Anita in West Side Story at The Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra and was a standout as Diana Morales in the Hollywood Bowl production of A Chorus Line, in which The Hollywood Reporter singled her out as the "Broadway pro whose delivery is so powerful she easily fills the cavernous Bowl, leading the cast to a cathartic crescendo." On television, Rodriguez is known from her scene-stealing turn on the second season of NBC's Smash as fan-favorite Ana Vargas. Other television credits include the NBC series Trial & Error opposite John Lithgow and recurring roles on Quantico, Younger, Chasing Life, The Mysteries of Laura, Married and Gossip Girl.