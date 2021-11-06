VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara Discusses Honoring Loved Ones by Running NYC Marathon

Kelli O'Hara will be singing the national anthem at the New York City Marathon, and will be running for Cancer Support Community, honoring her friend, Broadway star Marin Mazzie, who passed away from cancer in 2018.

"I'm running for a hero of mine, for my kids, for my mother-in-law." O'Hara revealed.

Watch below:

Tony Award winner, Emmy and 2 time- Grammy nominated actress and singer, Kelli's selected Broadway/West End credits include RTC's Sondheim's Follies and The Pajama Game as well as The King and I, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work if You Can Get It, South Pacific, and The Light in the Piazza for which she received six Tony Award nominations. Metropolitan Opera: CosÃ¬ fan tutte and The Merry Widow. International concerts span from Carnegie Hall to Tokyo. Selected TV/Film: "The Accidental Wolf," "13 Reasons Why," Sex & The City 2, "Masters of Sex" and "The Good Fight." In addition to numerous cast albums she has two solo albums, "Always" and "Wonder in the World." Upcoming: Netflix's All the Bright Places.