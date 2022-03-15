VIDEO: Keala Settle Talks MURDER IN PROVENCE on Backstage with Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with stage and screen favorite Keala Settle, who currently stars in Murder in Provence on BritBox.

Based on the much-loved books by ML Longworth, Murder in Provence is set mong the sun-drenched hills of southern France, where chief magistrate Antoine Verlaque (Roger Allam) and his spontaneous partner and amoureuse, Marine Bonnet (Nancy Carroll), investigate the dark underbelly of the beautiful town of Aix. Settle plays Antoine's trusted confident, detective Hélène Paulik.

"I moved [to the UK] to not do anything and that did not happen! At all!" joked Settle. "This was the first project that I got to do being here. It was right in the middle of the pandemic and we were all trying to be together, but to stay safe across different countries. It was beautiful; it was incredible; it was trying. All of that to say that it was a magnificent experience and we had such a good time."

Watch below as Settle chats more about the new show and click here to watch on BritBox today!