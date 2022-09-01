Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Survival Jobs
Click Here for More on Survival Jobs

VIDEO: Julia Murney Discusses Her Role in the New Off-Broadway Musical BETWEEN THE LINES

Julia also dishes on portraying the Legendary role of 'Elphaba' in Wicked on Broadway on episode 48 of ‘Survival Jobs: A Podcast’.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the Broadway Icon, who discusses her new role in the new off-Broadway musical Between the Lines at Second Stage which is running from now until Sunday, September 11. Julia also shares her experience bringing the legendary character of 'Elphaba' to life in Wicked on tour and on Broadway, how instrumental the The Wild Party original cast album was to the longevity of the show, and the importance of supporting your fellow Artist friends before closing out the episode with a fun round of 'Wicked Trivia'!

Don't miss this "whimsical and wonderful" new musical and the perfect summer theatrical escape for the entire family! BETWEEN THE LINES is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.

Produced by Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, Indecent) and based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, BETWEEN THE LINES stars Arielle Jacobs as Delilah, Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver, Vicki Lewis as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Hillary Fisher as Allie/Princess Seraphima, Will Burton as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos as Janice/Marina, John Rapson as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskulio, Wren Rivera as Jules/Ondine, Sean Stack as Martin/Troll/Delivery Person, and Julia Murney as Grace/Queen Maureen. They are joined by understudies Heather Ayers, Dan Hoy, Martin Landry and Aubrey Matalon.

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride), BETWEEN THE LINES features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug- Band Christmas) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+'s "Central Park"), in their New York theatre debuts.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they throwback to the shocking 'GREY'S ANATOMY' musical episode. The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.

VIDEO: Julia Murney Discusses Her Role in the New Off-Broadway Musical BETWEEN THE LINES
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Stories

From This Author - Survival Jobs


VIDEO: Comedy Legend Lisa Lampanelli Dishes on Why She is a Self Proclaimed 'Big Fat Failure' and Proud of ItVIDEO: Comedy Legend Lisa Lampanelli Dishes on Why She is a Self Proclaimed 'Big Fat Failure' and Proud of It
August 28, 2022

This episode of Survival Jobs opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss the Door McAllen Church’s unauthorized production of ‘HAMILTON’ and the world premiere of the original play ‘’RANDY’S DANDY COASTER CASTLE’ written by Alexander Perez, directed by Rebecca Martinez and produced by the Egg and Spoon Theatre Collective!
VIDEO: Hannah Shankman Shares Her Artistic Journey from First Broadway Show to Touring the US in THE BAND'S VISITVIDEO: Hannah Shankman Shares Her Artistic Journey from First Broadway Show to Touring the US in THE BAND'S VISIT
August 21, 2022

In the latest episode of Survival Jobs, Hannah Shankman shares how not getting into a musical theatre collegiate program led to her booking the revival of HAIR on Broadway, the joy of bringing Fanny Brice to life in a regional production of the iconic musical FUNNY GIRL, and a few of past 'survival jobs' that helped impact her career as an artist! Watch the full video here.
VIDEO: Actor and Writer Irene Sofia Lucio Shares Her Journey From Tutoring Students to Starring in SLAVE PLAYVIDEO: Actor and Writer Irene Sofia Lucio Shares Her Journey From Tutoring Students to Starring in SLAVE PLAY
August 11, 2022

In the latest episode of Survival Jobs, Irene Sofia Lucio shares her journey from tutoring kids in NYC to starring in SLAVE PLAY on Broadway, some of her favorite past ‘survival jobs’ and her experience transitioning from theatre to tv and film!
VIDEO: Mia Gentile Shares Her Journey to Making Her Broadway Debut in the Iconic Musical, KINKY BOOTSVIDEO: Mia Gentile Shares Her Journey to Making Her Broadway Debut in the Iconic Musical, KINKY BOOTS
August 7, 2022

The latest episode of Survival Jobs features the incredibly talented and grounded Mia Gentile,  who shares her journey from working off Broadway to her Broadway debut in ‘KINKY BOOTS’, the importance of mental health awareness in our daily lives and how being a wedding singer ended up being more than just a ‘survival job’ for her. Watch the video!
VIDEO: Actor, Musician, Producer and Professor Kristin Huffman Shares How Her Survival Job Helped Her Continue to CreateVIDEO: Actor, Musician, Producer and Professor Kristin Huffman Shares How Her Survival Job Helped Her Continue to Create
July 17, 2022

On the latest episode of Survival Jobs, Kristin Huffman shares what inspired her to start her own not-for-profit theatre,  how she was able to put a “new” spin on a classic concept and about their upcoming production of The Little Mermaid opening in August! Watch the full video!