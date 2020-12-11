VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Dons His King George Costume for Invite to HAMILTON Fundraiser for Georgia Senate Runoffs
The virtual event will take place on Sunday, December 13th at 8:30pm ET.
As BroadwayWorld recently reported, the original cast members of Hamilton are reuniting for a virtual grassroots fundraiser to flip the Senate blue!
Jonathan Groff is inviting Hamilton fans to join in on the event in the most fashionable way possible-- in his King George getup, of course!
Watch his invitation video below.
A message from the king! Don't miss the original Broadway cast getting back together for "History is Happening in Georgia: A #HamFam Holiday Celebration in support of @ReverendWarnock and @Ossoff". December 13th | 8:30PM ET RSVP today: https://t.co/B6SXhmALmN pic.twitter.com/ygMk34J7bN- Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) December 11, 2020
The fundraiser will feature Lin Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Javier Muñoz, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Ariana DeBose, Sydney James Harcourt, Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Alysha Deslorieux, Morgan Marcell, Austin Smith, Betsy Struxness, and more!
The virtual event will be live-streamed on Sunday, December 13th at 8:30pm ET, and the suggested donation price is $30.
No candidate in either of Georgia's Senate races won a majority of the vote on November 3, which triggered a runoff for both seats. Republican Senator David Perdue is running for reelection against Democrat Jon Ossoff in a regularly scheduled election, and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock in a special election.
For more information visit: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/hamiltonga?refcode=twitter.
