Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo & More From Original HAMILTON Cast Host Fundraiser for Georgia Senate Runoffs

Join original cast members from Hamilton in a virtual grassroots fundraiser to flip the Senate blue! The fundraiser will feature Lin Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Javier Muñoz, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Ariana DeBose, Sydney James Harcourt, Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Alysha Deslorieux, Morgan Marcell, Austin Smith, Betsy Struxness, and more!

The virtual event will be live-streamed on Sunday, December 13th at 8:30pm ET, and the suggested donation price is $30.

No candidate in either of Georgia's Senate races won a majority of the vote on November 3, which triggered a runoff for both seats. Republican Senator David Perdue is running for reelection against Democrat Jon Ossoff in a regularly scheduled election, and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock in a special election.

For more information visit: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/hamiltonga?refcode=twitter.

