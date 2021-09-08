VIDEO: Irene Sankoff & David Hein Open Up About the Magic of Seeing COME FROM AWAY Onscreen

Come Friday, September 10, we're all islanders again as Apple TV+ premieres Come From Away. The live performance was filmed at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre this past May in New York City, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers; and, employed over 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff and creative teams.

"Getting to be in the theatre... it was a smaller audience because we were in a pandemic and we had to be safe, but the noise that came out of that audience, just from when the actors came onstage... it felt like it blew the roof off of the place," said creator David Hein on his experience filming the show. "I don't think I've ever heard a louder audience. It was so good to be back."

His collaborator (and wife), Irene Sankoff, was thrilled with the finished product. "It's stunning. It was surprising to see after not seeing it for so long. Seeing it on the screen and capturing what happens onstage and getting close-ups... it was so wonderful even just to hear everyone."

Come From Away tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the "come from aways" into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what's happened while finding love, laughter, and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.

Below, watch as they tell us even more about the process of filming the musical for the screen and how seeing the film made them feel!