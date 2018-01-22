VIDEO: Host Kristen Bell Tackles #MeToo & More in SAG AWARD Opening

Kristen Bell became the first-ever host of THE SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS last night, and took on some tough issues during her opening monologue. "There has never been a host for this awards show," said the actress. "First time. First person. First lady. I honestly never thought I would grow up to be the first lady, but you know what, I kind of like it." She went on to joke, "I think my first initiative as first lady will be cyberbullying because I have yet to see any progress on that problem quite yet."

Addressing the #MeToo movement, Bell shared, "We are living in a watershed moment and as we march forward with active momentum and open ears, let's make sure we are leading the charge with empathy and diligence. Because fear and anger never win the race."

She ended her monologue on a light not, plugging the highly anticipated sequel to FROZEN, in which she will once again lend her voice to Anna. "Regardless of our differences, I think we can all come together and delight in one thing. Frozen 2' is coming out in theaters 2019. I'm very excited!" Watch the video below!

Kristen Bell reprises her role of FROZEN's Princess Anna in the upcoming Disney animated film FROZEN 2. She can currently be seen in the NBC comedy series THE GOOD PLACE. The actress made her Broadway debut in 2001's THE ADVENTURES OF Tom Sawyer and starred in the 2002 revival of THE CRUCIBLE.

