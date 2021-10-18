VIDEO: Go Inside AIN'T TOO PROUD's Broadway Reopening Night!

Get ready! The Temptations are back on Broadway. Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations officially returned to Broadway at the Imperial Theatre on Saturday night and BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big night!

Leading the cast of Ain't Too Proud as The Temptations are Nik Walker as 'Otis Williams,' James Harkness as 'Paul Williams,' Jawan M. Jackson as 'Melvin Franklin,' Matt Manuel as 'David Ruffin,' and Jelani Remy as 'Eddie Kendricks.' The Broadway cast also features Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, E. Clayton Cornelious, J. Daughtry, Tiffany Francés, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Aaron Patterson, Christian Thompson, Sir Brock Warren, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, and Candice Marie Woods.

