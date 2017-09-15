VIDEO: FROZEN Celebrates Pre-Broadway Opening in Denver

Disney Theatrical's new Broadway musical Frozen celebrated its pre-Broadway opening night at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts last night, September 14, 2017.

Get a look inside the opening night curtain call below!

Frozen's pre-Broadway engagement in Denver continues through October 1, 2017. For information on the Denver engagement visit DenverCenter.org.

Following its pre-Broadway engagement, Frozen will join Disney Theatrical hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway, beginning performances at the St. James Theatre on Thursday, February 22, 2018 and opening Thursday, March 22, 2018. Tickets for Broadway performances are on sale now through August 12, 2018. Visit FrozenTheMusical.com for more information.

This Broadway-bound Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.

